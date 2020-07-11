Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 7,329 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 180.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,757 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,063 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 188,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 187,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.71. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

In other news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,812.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,709 shares in the company, valued at $679,573.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

