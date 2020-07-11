Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys Shares of 16,622 Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $158,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

