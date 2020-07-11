Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 28,623 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $23,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,848,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,724 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,717 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after buying an additional 2,228,721 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:SYF opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18.
In other news, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.
Synchrony Financial Profile
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
