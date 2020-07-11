Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 28,623 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $23,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,848,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,724 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,717 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after buying an additional 2,228,721 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYF opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

