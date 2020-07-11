Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Snap by 73.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $25.53 on Friday. Snap Inc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. Snap’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 32,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $439,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,235,186 shares in the company, valued at $30,175,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $661,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,616,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,208,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,315,609 shares of company stock valued at $154,856,791 over the last quarter.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

