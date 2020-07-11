Larson Financial Group LLC Has $99,000 Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BP by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.51.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

