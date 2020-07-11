Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,648 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Snap by 661.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 535.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 69,470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Snap by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $116,000.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,584,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,854.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,315,609 shares of company stock valued at $154,856,791.

NYSE SNAP opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

