Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,051 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.52.

WFC opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

