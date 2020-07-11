Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 188,559 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of Franklin Resources worth $23,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $58,043,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after buying an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,490,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 83.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,097,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NYSE BEN opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

