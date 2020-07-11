Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 188,559 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of Franklin Resources worth $23,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $58,043,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after buying an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,490,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 83.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,097,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NYSE BEN opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lazard Ltd Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY
Lazard Ltd Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY
Cypress Capital Group Acquires Shares of 11,102 Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Cypress Capital Group Acquires Shares of 11,102 Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC
Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 851,292 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.
Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 851,292 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 85,849 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 85,849 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Shares Bought by State Street Corp
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Shares Bought by State Street Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report