Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $25.47 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

