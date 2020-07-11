FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,971.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.50). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular SA will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lazard Ltd Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY
Lazard Ltd Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY
Cypress Capital Group Acquires Shares of 11,102 Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Cypress Capital Group Acquires Shares of 11,102 Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC
Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 851,292 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.
Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 851,292 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 85,849 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 85,849 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Shares Bought by State Street Corp
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Shares Bought by State Street Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report