FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,971.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.50). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular SA will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

