Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 486.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

INT opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

