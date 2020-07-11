GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Shares of GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.56. GalianoGoldInc . shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 2,534,300 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 price objective on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GalianoGoldInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

