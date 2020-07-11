Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.56. Otonomy shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 291,500 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTIC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Otonomy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $117.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,826.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.90%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Otonomy Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 219,096 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Otonomy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 77,664 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

