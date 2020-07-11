NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 8.1%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.15, approximately 2,657,578 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,160,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 224,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.