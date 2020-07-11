TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 4,151,536 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,804,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXMD. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $398.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,358.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth $27,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

