Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.46, 1,841,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,161,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 162.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 107,865 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

