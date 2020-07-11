Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Trading Down 5.6%

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.03, approximately 12,165,106 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 10,547,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

