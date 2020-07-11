Short Interest in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Declines By 6.9%

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 401,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NYSE:LII opened at $242.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Lennox International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 44.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.42.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.