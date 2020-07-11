Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Down 7.5% in June

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of LAUR opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Laureate Education by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,143 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,557,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,115,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after buying an additional 1,302,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth approximately $9,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.
LAUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
