Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Down 7.5% in June

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LAUR opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Laureate Education by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,143 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,557,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,115,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after buying an additional 1,302,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth approximately $9,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

