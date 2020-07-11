Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Down 5.1%

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.54, 1,613,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,649,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 61.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 264,242 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 139.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

