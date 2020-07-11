Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

There is no company description available for Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd.

