Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

There is no company description available for Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GalianoGoldInc . Shares Gap Up to $1.56
GalianoGoldInc . Shares Gap Up to $1.56
Otonomy Shares Gap Up to $3.56
Otonomy Shares Gap Up to $3.56
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Shares Down 8.1%
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Shares Down 8.1%
TherapeuticsMD Stock Price Down 7%
TherapeuticsMD Stock Price Down 7%
Helmerich & Payne Shares Down 5.8%
Helmerich & Payne Shares Down 5.8%
Parsley Energy Trading Down 5.6%
Parsley Energy Trading Down 5.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report