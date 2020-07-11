Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 2,679 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $64,349.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,157,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,921,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $502,944.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,341 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $252,734.04.

On Thursday, May 28th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $493,600.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 33,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $718,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 34,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $737,120.00.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

