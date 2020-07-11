State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,048,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 139,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.29% of LKQ worth $267,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in LKQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $436,249,000 after acquiring an additional 792,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,676,000. International Value Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after buying an additional 4,577,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stephens cut their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

LKQ opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

