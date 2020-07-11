State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,659 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in FOX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in FOX by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 383,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 298,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FOX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,424 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,606 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.