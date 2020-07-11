18,780 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 2.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMM. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $320,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMM stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.