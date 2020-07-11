Spirit of America Management Corp NY Makes New $730,000 Investment in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,368,000 after buying an additional 1,540,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,351 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of PPL by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,569 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after purchasing an additional 908,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.25 on Friday. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

