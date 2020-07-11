9,475 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 293,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after buying an additional 777,140 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after buying an additional 5,750,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Exelixis by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,967,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,534,000 after acquiring an additional 568,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,920,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, Director George A. Scangos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $457,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 913,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,717,597.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,370,345.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,149 shares of company stock worth $14,201,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

