Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.25. Zynga shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 15,329,325 shares changing hands.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Get Zynga alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,770.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,487.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,915.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,812 shares of company stock worth $3,724,091. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,074,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $18,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.