Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,653 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

