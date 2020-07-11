Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Raven Industries worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Raven Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 63,574 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 62.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 921,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 354,758 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 40.8% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 837,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 242,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 74.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 331,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $734.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

RAVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Fox Corp
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Fox Corp
18,780 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC
18,780 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC
Spirit of America Management Corp NY Makes New $730,000 Investment in PPL Corp
Spirit of America Management Corp NY Makes New $730,000 Investment in PPL Corp
9,475 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund
9,475 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund
Zynga Shares Gap Up to $10.25
Zynga Shares Gap Up to $10.25
Kohl’s Co. Stock Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Kohl’s Co. Stock Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report