Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Raven Industries worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Raven Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 63,574 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 62.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 921,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 354,758 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 40.8% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 837,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 242,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 74.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 331,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $734.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

RAVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

