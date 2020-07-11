FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $9,190,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $8,000,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $4,315,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $6,220,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,356,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.08 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $22.57.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

