Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714,942 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 142.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,009,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 592,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 36.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 292,664 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 295.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,145,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $18.12.

