Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,902 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNMK shares. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $48,003.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,946.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $372,024. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 3.04.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

