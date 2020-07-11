Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 850 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

SLV stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

