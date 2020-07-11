iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 122.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 108,113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $746,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.38 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

