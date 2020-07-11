SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.19% of SP Plus worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,594,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after acquiring an additional 365,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,302,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 942,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 820,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after buying an additional 69,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.09 million, a PE ratio of -37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

