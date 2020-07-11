Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $14,365,830,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth about $456,856,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $198,637,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $40,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carnival by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.81 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.30 to $15.90 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

