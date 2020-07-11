AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $289,000 in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RST. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 34.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 37.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

RST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

RST opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $393.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.52. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

