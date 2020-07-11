Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $338,000 Holdings in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 13.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 26.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Huber Research lowered Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

TPCO stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Tribune Publishing Co has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.92). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing Co will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

