Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Meredith worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Meredith by 21.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $642.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.