State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. Movado Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

