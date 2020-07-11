Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 40,431 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,431 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.45. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.40 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HVT shares. ValuEngine lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti lifted their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

