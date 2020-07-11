AQR Capital Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 153,725 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2,328.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 117,582 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,897,808.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Radius Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Radius Health Inc has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $624.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.77 million. Analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

