State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,156 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Carnival worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Carnival by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Carnival by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 223.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 114,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 307,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

