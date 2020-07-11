Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New $344,000 Investment in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Carnival by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 223.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 114,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 307,400 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NYSE CCL opened at $16.16 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

