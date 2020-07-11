10,996 Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Carnival by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Carnival by 90.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 297,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 141,156 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carnival by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 927,732 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Carnival by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

