Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.97% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.7% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of LIND opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

