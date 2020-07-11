HighTower Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,056,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on CZR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of CZR opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.92. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

