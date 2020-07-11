Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $2.63 Million Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of CARR opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

