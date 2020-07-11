Arden Trust Co Purchases Shares of 23,011 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.